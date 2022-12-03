Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Kansas State beats TCU 31-28 in OT in Big 12 Championship Game

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big...
Kansas State quarterback Will Howard (18) celebrates his touchdown in the first half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Brandon Zenner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - The 10th-ranked Kansas State Wildcats held the high-powered offense of the No. 3-ranked TCU Horned Frogs in check, winning 31-28 in overtime.

Ty Zentner kicked a field goal in the extra period to seal the victory after the K-State defense held TCU out of the end zone on fourth-and-goal.

It’s Kansas State’s first win in the Big 12 Championship Game since 2003, when they beat then-No. 1 Oklahoma. They await official word when the College Football Playoff and bowl matchups are announced Sunday, but are expected to play in the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Eve in New Orleans.

TCU scored on its opening drive to take a 7-0 lead but later missed a field goal for a chance at a two-score lead.

Will Howard responded with a touchdown pass to Ben Sinnott on fourth-and-1 to tie the game at 7. Howard later ran in a score from 1 yard out to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

TCU kicked a field goal to trail 14-10 at halftime.

K-State forced a three-and-out to begin the second half before Howard’s second TD pass of the day found RJ Garcia for a 21-10 lead.

The Wildcats forced another three-and-out, but Phillip Brooks muffed the ensuing punt, leading to a touchdown run by Kendre Miller. K-State led 21-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Julius Brents, who forced a fumble in the second quarter, tallied his second takeaway with an interception in the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter.

Deuce Vaughn capitalized with a 44-yard touchdown run for a 28-17 lead with 11:27 to play.

TCU cut the deficit to 28-20 with a field goal with 7:34 remaining.

The Horned Frogs got the ball back with under 5 minutes to play and went on an 8-play, 80-yard drive that included an 8-yard rushing touchdown by Max Duggan and a successful two-point conversion with 1:51 left, and the game would go into overtime.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Fyffe wins Class 2A State Championship
Red hot: Fyffe Red Devils secure fourth state championship in last five years
Fyffe wins 2A state championship
Fyffe wins 2A state championship
Troy Football Beats Arkansas State to clinch Sun Belt Conference Championship berth
Steward, Sumrall receive SBC honors
The Fyfe Red Devils face B.B. Comer in the AHSAA 2A State Championship Friday
Red Devils aim for State Title