Florence fishermen discovers drowning victim

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was on a boat fishing Saturday morning in Florence discovered a dead body in the water and notified the Florence Police Department.

According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a body of water near South Poplar St. around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in regards to a body in the water.

Officers located Charles Hollis deceased in the water. Hollis was a 69-year-old Sheffield resident.

A spokesperson with the Florence Police Department said that Hollins appeared to have fallen in the water while fishing from the bank. Relatives of Hollis say he could not swim.

