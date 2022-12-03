Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Florence fishermen discovers drowning victim

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was on a boat fishing Saturday morning in Florence discovered a dead body in the water and notified the Florence Police Department.

According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, officers responded to a body of water near South Poplar St. around 9:30 a.m. Saturday in regards to a body in the water.

Officers located Charles Hollis deceased in the water. Hollis was a 69-year-old Sheffield resident.

A spokesperson with the Florence Police Department said that Hollins appeared to have fallen in the water while fishing from the bank. Relatives of Hollis say he could not swim.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
The sheriff’s office said the teens stole several packs and a bottle of Benadryl from the...
Two teens die from Benadryl overdose in treatment facility, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts Weekend Mornings
Morning rain, afternoon clouds give way to falling temps during the afternoon
madison entertainment district
City of Madison approves first arts and entertainments district
madison entertainment district
- clipped version
How Huntsville's rising status could affect college students' housing
College students could face housing issues as rent increases across Huntsville