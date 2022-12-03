First Alert Forecast Clouds will return tomorrow after a cold and partly cloudy night. We expect a few passing showers Sunday with highs near 50. Periods of rain and occasional thunderstorms will begin moving in Sunday night and continue through at least Wednesday morning. A frontal boundary will be in the area through Wednesday night. If it doesn’t lift farther north into Middle Tennessee, we will have a higher chance for 3-5″ of rain and potential flash flooding. The flooding threat would increase overnight Monday into Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates on our threat for flooding. Temperatures will stay in the 50s in most areas Monday and return to the middle to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. This boundary should lift north by Thursday but confidence is low right now. Another cold front will move in next weekend.

