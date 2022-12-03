Deals
Former Wayne Farms employee files a lawsuit for negligent hiring after being stabbed by coworker

By D'Quan Lee
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former employee of Wayne Farms has filed a lawsuit against the company after he was stabbed by a previous coworker in 2021.

According to court documents Cedric Owens was hospitalized after he was stabbed by his coworker Detavious Sellers in January 2021 while at work. Sellers was arrested by officers with the Decatur Police Department and charged with assault.

One of Owen’s lawyers, Barnes Heyward, says upon looking into Seller’s background, they found damning allegations.

“Just prior to Wayne Farms hiring him, he shot someone in the face, the neck, the abdomen,” Heyward said. “That was information that should’ve been readily available.”

The incident Heyward described happened in October 2020 just three months before Owen’s was stabbed. Through court documents it was discovered that the assault charge was dismissed by a Morgan County Judge at the District Attorney’s request. WAFF 48 has reached out to the D.A.’s office about the dismissal but have not received a response.

Now, Owens’ lawyers want to know if this information was omitted from their hiring process or if this was employer oversight.

“Keeping your employees safe and keeping them protected from somebody who has a significant and violent history and who’s been accused of very violent acts just recently. I think it’s reasonable that any employee doesn’t feel unsafe in an environment like that,” Heyward said.

WAFF 48 reached out to Wayne Farms about the lawsuit but have not received a response.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

