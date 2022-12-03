College students could face housing issues as rent increases across Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville is rapidly growing, attracting many businesses, transplants, and college students.

A recent study from Attom Data Solutions (ADS) shows the price of rent increasing as the population in the Rocket City grows. ADS specializes in property data and observing changes in markets across the country.

University of Alabama in Huntsville student and Rocket City native Benjamin Williams says he has had to follow his mother’s advice and live with his parents to avoid high rent costs. As a college student Williams said he does not want to go through what a few of his friends are to battle costs.

“I have heard from other people that that rent can be really expensive,” Williams said. “I know that in my friend group that they’ve wanted to try to get a group apartment and have like four or five people living so we could all split rent.”

Alabama A&M University student and Detroit, MI. native Daevon Seawood-Walton says he has moved around Huntsville between on-campus housing and apartment living. Seawood-Walton says affordable options are rare.

“Only problem was it was just kind of hard trying to find an apartment around here,” he said. “It’s not too many options. Like other schools, like they have student housing off campus. And it’s not really like that here.”

Seawood-Walton says rent at his current apartment has already increased. He says he is grateful to have friends in college who is a Huntsville native.

“He told me it’s growing. A lot more people coming in from what he’s seen. He said he’s seeing like apartments being built but it’s still hard to come by them even though they build them as fast as they can, they’re still hard to come by,” Seawood-Walton said.

WAFF 48 reached out to Alabama A&M and UAH about programs that could assist their students in housing.

The following is a statement from Alabama A&M:

While AAMU does not have ‘formal’ programs to assist students with off-campus housing, several community supporters have reached out to provide information about “openings” for student housing. Even though the campus Housing staff cannot endorse the resources provided, those opportunities are passed along to AAMU students

UAH did not respond to our request for comment.

Other programs like Neighborhood Concepts, an organization that assists people with housing, also does not have programs that focus on assisting college students with housing.

