City of Madison approves first arts and entertainments district

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City city leaders are making it easier for people who like to drink alcohol, to enjoy their time at Town Madison. The city of Madison is opening its first “arts and entertainment” district in the surrounding Toyota Field.

Madison mayor Paul Finley says the new district will allow citizens the freedom to catch a game at Toyota Field and pick up a drink, and then take it with them to appreciate all that is available in Town Madison.

“It just adds more flexibility, more enjoyment, in an atmosphere that we want to stay safe but have multiple different genres be able to come in,” said mayor Finley,

The district will span over 120 acres and has over 10 restaurants with several more on the way.

Perry Lin, the manager of I Love Sushi Express in Town Madison, said he’s excited about the potential this will have for the city.

“Right now we are doing really really good at this time, and I believe we are still growing after year over year,” said Lin, “When everything is all developed, I believe everything is going to be very busy in Town Madison.”

Mayor Finley says Town Madison isn’t the only area the city has its eye on.

“We strongly believe that the historic downtown area is another great area for an entertainment district,” said mayor Finley, “It’s a perfect place to match the ability to enjoy yourself with the ability to have great family events.”

