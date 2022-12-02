Steward, Sumrall receive SBC honors
North Alabama natives named All-Conference, Coach of the Year
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Troy senior linebacker Carlton Martial and head coach Jon Sumrall took home two of the Sun Belt’s top honors and thirteen Trojans earned All-Sun Belt honors, including a league-high six first team selections, the league office announced Thursday.
Martial, the NCAA’s all-time leading tackler at the FBS level, was named the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year, while Sumrall took home Coach of the Year honors. Martial becomes Troy’s third SBC Defensive Player of the Year, joining DeMarcus Ware (2004) and Rashad Dillard (2016), while Sumrall’s honor is Troy’s fourth in the Sun Belt along with Larry Blakeney (2008, 2009) and Neal Brown (2017).
Joining Martial on the first team were offensive linemen Jake Andrews and Austin Stidham, defensive linemen Will Choloh and T.J. Jackson, and Decatur native and defensive back Reddy Steward.
Troy was represented by defensive lineman Richard Jibunor and running back Kimani Vidal on the second team, while defensive lineman Javon Solomon was a third team selection. In addition, linebacker KJ Robertson, receiver Tez Johnson plus safeties Dell Pettus and Craig Slocum were honorable mention selections.
A native of Mobile, Ala., Martial earned four Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week honors this season as he set both the Sun Belt and NCAA FBS career tackle records during the year. Troy posted a 9-1 record in games he played, and Martial is again a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy; the nation’s top player who began his career as a walk-on.
Martial enters Troy’s Sun Belt Championship Game match-up on Saturday, ranked second in the country averaging 11.2 tackles per game despite missing the equivalate of a full game after not playing the second half in a pair of contents. He had a pair of games with 18-plus tackles this season, including a 22-tackle effort against Army to set the NCAA tackles record.
Martial becomes the first offensive or defensive player to become four-time All-Sun Belt First Team selection in league history after earning the honor in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 – FIU’s T.Y. Hilton did it as a kick returner.
Huntsville native Jon Sumrall has guided the Trojans to one of their best seasons in school history with a 10-2 overall record and 7-1 mark in the Sun Belt. It’s just Troy’s fourth 10-win season at the FBS level, and the Trojans enter the Sun Belt Championship Game with the program’s longest winning streak since 1999 at nine straight games.
A defensive-minded coach, Sumrall’s Trojans have allowed the fifth-fewest points in league history (202) and the fifth-fewest touchdowns (24). Troy was picked to finish third in the Sun Belt West Division and did not receive a single first-place vote in the preseason poll by the league’s head coaches.
2022 SUN BELT CONFERENCE FOOTBALL POSTSEASON AWARDS
Player of the Year
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year
Todd Centeio, James Madison
Defensive Player of the Year
Carlton Martial, Troy
Newcomer of the Year
Todd Centeio, James Madison
Freshman of the Year
Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina
Coach of the Year
Jon Sumrall, Troy
All-Sun Belt First Team Offense
QB – Grayson McCall, Coastal CarolinaRB – Khalan Laborn, Marshall
RB – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama
OL – Cooper Hodges, App State
OL – Austin Stidham, Troy
OL – Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
OL – Jake Andrews, Troy
OL – Anderson Hardy, App State
TE – Seydou Traore, Arkansas State
WR – Jamari Thrash, Georgia State
WR – Kris Thornton, James Madison
WR – Ali Jennings III, Old Dominion
All-Sun Belt First Team Defense
DL – T.J. Jackson, Troy
DL – Zi’Yon Hill-Green, Louisiana
DL – Owen Porter, Marshall
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
DL – Isaac Ukwu, James Madison
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
LB – Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
LB – Nick Hampton, App State
DB – Yam Banks, South Alabama
DB – Micah Abraham, Marshall
DB – Reddy Steward, Troy
DB – Bralen Trahan, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt First Team Special Teams
K – Dominic Zvada, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Burns, Louisiana
RS – Eric Garror, Louisiana
AP – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
All-Sun Belt Second Team Offense
QB – Todd Centeio, James Madison
RB – Kimani Vidal, Troy
RB – Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
OL – Khalil Crowder, Georgia Southern
OL – Pat Bartlett, Georgia State
OL – Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion
OL – Malik Sumter, Georgia State
OL – Nick Kidwell, James Madison
TE – Henry Pearson, App State
WR – Jalen Wayne, South Alabama
WR – Tyrone Howell, ULM
WR – Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern
All-Sun Belt Second Team Defense
DL – Levi Bell, Texas State
DL – James Carpenter, James Madison
DL – Richard Jibunor, Troy
DL – Jamare Edwards, James Madison
DL – Josaiah Stewart, Coastal Carolina
LB – Marques Watson-Trent, Georgia Southern
LB – Andre Jones, Louisiana
LB – Jourdan Quibodeaux, Louisiana
DB – Steven Jones Jr., App State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Steven Gilmore, Marshall
DB – Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina
All-Sun Belt Second Team Special Teams
K – Diego Guajardo, South Alabama
P – Devyn McCormick, ULM
RS – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State
AP – Johnnie Lang Jr., Arkansas State
All-Sun Belt Third Team Offense
QB – Kyle Vantrease, Georgia Southern
RB – Percy Agyei-Obese, James Madison
RB – Jalen White, Georgia Southern
OL – James Jackson, South Alabama
OL – Kyle Hergel, Texas State
OL – Caleb Kelly, Georgia Southern
OL – Isaiah Helms, App State
OL – Antwine Loper, Coastal Carolina
TE – Jacob Jenkins, Coastal Carolina
WR – Jason Brownlee, Southern Miss
WR – Sam Pinckney, Coastal Carolina
WR – Michael Jefferson, Louisiana
All-Sun Belt Third Team Defense
DL – Kivon Bennett, Arkansas State
DL – Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina
DL – Justin Ellis, Georgia Southern
DL – Javon Solomon, Troy
LB – Taurus Jones, James Madison
LB – JT Killen, Coastal Carolina
LB – Santrell Latham, Southern Miss
DB – Jay Stanley, Southern Miss
DB – Malik Shorts, Southern Miss
DB – Darrell Luter Jr., South Alabama
DB – Antavious Lane, Georgia State
DB – Derrick Canteen, Georgia Southern
All-Sun Belt Third Team Special Teams
K – Briggs Bourgeois, Southern Miss
P – Mason Hunt, Southern Miss
RS – Milan Tucker, App State
AP – La’Damian Webb, South Alabama
Honorable Mention (Troy Players Only)
KJ Robertson (LB), Tez Johnson (WR), Dell Pettus (S), Craig Slocum (S)
