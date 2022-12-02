Red Devils aim for State Title

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Five State Football Championships in the last nine seasons. Three of those titles in the last four seasons. The Fyffe Red Devils are a state power within Alabama.

Friday, the Red Devils aim to complete a perfect season in the AHSAA 2A State Championship against B.B. Comer.

The Red Devils finished the regular season 10-0, winning their 11th straight Region Championship. Fyffe defeated Red Bay (55-8), Winston County (35-6), Tuscaloosa Academy (35-7) and Pisgah (41-14) in the 2A State Playoffs.

Fyffe will face a Tigers team that finished the regular season 8-2.

Kickoff for the 2A Championship is set for 3 PM at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University.

