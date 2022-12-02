Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Payton tries to skate with a professional at Downtown Huntsville’s Skating in the Park

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of Huntsville’s beloved holiday traditions is back for it’s tenth season!

Skating in the Park is now open in Big Spring Park in downtown. Just along the Tinsel Trail, it’s the perfect spot to walk through and check out all of the Christmas trees, grab a cup of hot chocolate and lace up those skates.

This year, Payton tried out some new tricks with figure skater Briana McCormick, aka, @Briannaskates on Instagram and TikTok.

The rink is now open until January 8! For more information and prices, follow Skating in the Park on Facebook.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
New company to take over recycling contract in Huntsville
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
What was once a hotbed for home-for-sale has now cooled due to an increase in interest rates...
Huntsville’s rising population could cause increased rental prices for longtime residents
Tyhree Moore
Huntsville man arrested by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder warrant