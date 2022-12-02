Payton tries to skate with a professional at Downtown Huntsville’s Skating in the Park

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - One of Huntsville’s beloved holiday traditions is back for it’s tenth season!

Skating in the Park is now open in Big Spring Park in downtown. Just along the Tinsel Trail, it’s the perfect spot to walk through and check out all of the Christmas trees, grab a cup of hot chocolate and lace up those skates.

This year, Payton tried out some new tricks with figure skater Briana McCormick, aka, @Briannaskates on Instagram and TikTok.

The rink is now open until January 8! For more information and prices, follow Skating in the Park on Facebook.

