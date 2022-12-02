Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

National 988 mental health hotline back up after outage

FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health...
FILE - The nation’s 988 hotline was established to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.(MGN)
By AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s 988 hotline, intended to help anyone experiencing a mental health emergency, was back up and running Friday after a daylong outage.

The call service, which was launched in July, was restored shortly before midnight on Thursday. People experiencing a mental health crisis were still able to reach a mental health counselor by texting 988 or by visiting 988lifeline.org to start a chat.

The federal government is investigating the hotline’s outage, Health and Human Services spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim said in a tweet late Thursday night.

“While HHS and VA immediately acted to provide support to 988 callers via text, chat and alternate numbers, the disruption of phone service was unacceptable, and HHS continues to investigate the root cause of the outage,” she tweeted, referencing the acronym for Veterans Affairs.

The telecommunications company Intrado, based in Omaha, Nebraska, provides the emergency response service. It did not return repeated requests for comment.

In a statement on Intrado’s website on Thursday, the company said it was “working as quickly as possible to resume full service.” The outage also impacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline.

The 988 hotline is a national helpline staffed with mental health counselors around the country that’s designed to be as easy to remember as the emergency line, 911. Since its launch, the hotline has fielded roughly 8,000 phone calls a day from those seeking mental health help.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
New company to take over recycling contract in Huntsville
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
What was once a hotbed for home-for-sale has now cooled due to an increase in interest rates...
Huntsville’s rising population could cause increased rental prices for longtime residents
Tyhree Moore
Huntsville man arrested by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder warrant

Latest News

FILE - Though President Joe Biden is a staunch union ally, he said the rail order was necessary...
LIVE: Rail strike to be averted: Biden to sign bill
The water at this vast Marine base in North Carolina was contaminated over 30-plus years, from...
Lawsuits over tainted Camp Lejeune water multiply
Brenda Gomez Hernandez, 28, won $100,000 in the Powerball on Nov. 9, just hours after welcoming...
Woman gives birth the same day she wins the lottery
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy