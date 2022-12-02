In the midst of a brutal flu season, children’s medication to treat the flu is in short supply

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a third child has died from the flu.

Tamiflu is an antiviral drug commonly prescribed to treat the flu. It serves as one of the few approved medicines for children. Antibiotics, such as amoxicillin, can also be prescribed as a treatment for the illness. However, Dr. Steffane Battle, a pediatrician with the UAB-Huntsville Regional Campus says these shortages could spell trouble suffering from common complications.

“The common complications that we see in the little kids, you can have a febrile seizure, you can get secondary pneumonias, secondary ear infections -- with those bacterial secondary bacterial processes, the secondary pneumonia and secondary ear infection,” she said. “we would use the antibiotic and if that main antibiotic is short supply, we could be in trouble.”

Dr. Battle says home remedies can help to ease your child’s discomfort -- but they won’t cure their illness.

“I joke and tell my families all the grandma tricks tend to work well so rest hydration, you know humidification in children over one -- not under one year of age -- but over one year of age can take honey to help reduce the cough,” she says. “Vapor Rub, the chicken noodle soup, herbal teas, all those things. But in honestly, yes, rest and tincture of time, are best.”

She adds Tamiflu is only effective if taken within the first 48 hours, but can also be used as for prophylaxis.

“If you’ve been exposed to flu, you want to try to reduce your chances of getting it you can take it also within the first 48 hours once-a-day for 10 days to try to decrease your risk.”

In the midst of the shortage, she says parents have called her to let her know they’ve had to drive much further than normal to get their children’s medicine.

