Madison County Sheriff’s Office warns of dangerous apps children may be using

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Scammers and predators are using social media apps to talk to children and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are helping parents look out for their children.

With a push of a button, a predator can privately message someone’s child and learn information about them, including their location.

“Not just here, but nationwide,” PIO Brent Patterson said. “20-25 years ago, our message to our children was not to talk to strangers. Here we are now with their phone devices in their pockets and in their purses. They are talking to strangers every day.”

Patterson said you should educate your child on the dangers of sharing personal information with strangers, including those you don’t encounter face-to-face.

“Sharing too much information is what parents need to stress to their children,” Patterson said. “We’re having situations and reports where the individuals are putting everything out there on the web.”

Chris Newlin with the National Children’s Advocacy Center said having that conversation isn’t always easy and repeated conversations create opportunities to stay involved in your child’s online activity.

“Just have those ongoing conversations, as opposed to monitoring every little thing, it can drive parents crazy,” he said. “Know that they’re having those conversations, and not just preach sessions, but real conversations.”

Patterson said you should show your children what happens if the wrong stranger learns too much about them.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring up how kids should be aware,” he said. “If it’s someone you don’t physically know, and they’re being really nice to you, you should actually be more concerned”

