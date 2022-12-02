Deals
‘I Am the Warrior”: Meet the woman behind some of the ‘80s biggest music

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Ladies in the ‘80s had a mean hair tease and a lot of ambition.

During the decade, Sandra Day O’Connor was the first woman elected as U.S. Supreme Court Justice, Sally Ride became the first female astronaut in the country and women were dominating the music charts.

Holly Knight had a lot to do with that. She wrote hits like “The Best,” for Tina Turner and “Love is a Battlefield,” for Pat Benatar.

The writer always had a love for music and found herself writing and playing in her own couple of bands which she wrote the song “Better Be Good to Me” for. But, when Tina Turner’s team called asking for the song, she was happy to let Turner give it a try. It was the first of many songs she would end up writing for the icon.

With an abundance of other songs with Rod Stewart, Aerosmith, Kiss, and dozens of other artists, she quickly became one of the biggest names in music during the ‘80s.

In her new memoir, “I Am the Warrior: My Crazy Life Writing the Hits and Rocking the MTV Eighties,” Knight shares stories about the big stars and big egos, Hollywood parties, writing nights and more. Knight details how she broke into the rock scene with raw honesty, remarkable humility and lots of humor.

With the forward written by Turner herself, it starts with a bang and only gets wilder from there.

You can find a copy of Knight’s new work wherever you buy books.

