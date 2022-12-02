Former Jackson Co. teacher sentenced to 20 years after child sex abuse conviction

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A former teacher at Woodville and Paint Rock Valley was sentenced to 20 years behind bars on Thursday.

A Jackson County Judge handed down the following sentence for Scotty Baugh on December 1:

First-Degree Sodomy: 20 years of imprisonment without parole, probation, or reduction

Second-Degree Sodomy: 10 years of imprisonment

First-Degree Sexual Abuse: 10 years of imprisonment

Second-Degree Sexual Abuse: one year of imprisonment

The sentences will be served concurrently.

Baugh resigned from his teaching position on October 8, 2021, in the wake of multiple accusations of sexual offenses with children. In December 2021, he was arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Online court documents listed one victim between 12 and 16 years old, another under 12 years old, and a third was described as “under 19″. This could be three victims, or it could be one victim over the course of several years. The indictment does not make it clear in order to protect the identity of the victim or victims. One indictment also notes Baugh was an employee at Paint Rock Valley School at the time of at least one of the allegations. That school closed in 2018.

On Oct. 31, 2022, the 53-year-old was found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse and sodomy of a child between the ages of 12 and 16.

