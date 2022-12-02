Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Financial Friday: Budgeting for life

WAFF's Haley Baker reporting
By Haley Baker
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Budgeting is important when it comes to financial wellness. A budget is basically our cash management plan. It’s a spending plan that allows us to tell our money what to do, instead of it telling us what to do with it. Financial experts say if you’re prepared this holiday season and managing your money can be a breeze.

WAFF talked to Redstone Federal Credit Union’s, Financial Education Coordinator, Kaeshier Fernandez. He works with kids and people of all ages educating them about finances and budgeting. He came up with a simple acronym for the basics of starting a budget or reworking one “LOW.”

  1. L = List It: They say the easiest way to clean your closet is to take it all out and take stock of what you have. The same applies to budgeting. List all of your common expenses and bills. Looking at your last few monthly statements will help, at least the last three.
  2. O = Organize It: With all of your expenses and debts out in the open, now you can start creating budgeting categories. Get an idea of how much you currently spend in each category. Start taking a look at where you can cut down on spending, or where you can make adjustments and find more affordable options.
  3. W = Work It: Now start working to implement your new spending plan. Track your spending in a spreadsheet or with a budgeting app so that you can see how close you are to your budgets in each category. And then just continue to adjust as necessary.

Fernandez said the important thing to remember with budgeting is that it is a constant work in progress. “Life happens, good or bad and that is going to impact your budget. So remember to be flexible and adjust when you need to cut back and save,” said Fernandez.

Let Redstone’s certified financial counseling help you with your budgeting process. Go to redfcu.org/financialwellness for more information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
New company to take over recycling contract in Huntsville
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
What was once a hotbed for home-for-sale has now cooled due to an increase in interest rates...
Huntsville’s rising population could cause increased rental prices for longtime residents
Tyhree Moore
Huntsville man arrested by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder warrant

Latest News

Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
Evidence suppression hearing for Limestone Co. murder suspect continued to January 2023
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Elmore Correctional Facility
ADOC correctional officer resigns after apparent fight with inmate
Firefighter peer support program expanding in Alabama
Alabama firefighters receive funding to expand mental health services