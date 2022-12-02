A few sprinkles today, higher chance of rain tonight & Saturday morning.

Deals
Plenty of clouds, a few sprinkles and breezy for the afternoon. Temps near 60°. Rain chance increases after midnight tonight. Nearly steady temps, mid to upper 50s. Saturday, rain through noon, cloudy during the afternoon. Low to mid 60s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy and cold. Mid to upper 30s. Sunday, plenty of clouds and cool. A few showers. High temps struggle to reach 50°. Sunday night, showers are likely, mainly after midnight. Low to mid 40s. Monday, rain heavy at times. Low to mid 50s. Monday night, rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain at times. Low to mid 40s. Tuesday, rain likely. Rain will be heavy at times. Low to mid 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Wednesday, another round of showers. Temps around 60°. Thursday and Friday, plenty of clouds with still a chance for scattered showers. High temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The chance for rain continues for the following Saturday and Sunday. High temps in the upper 50s and low 60s, overnight low temps 40s to near 50°.

