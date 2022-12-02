A few showers today, scattered rainfall for the weekend

Deals
First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning and happy Friday!  We have mostly cloudy skies overhead to start the day with cool temperatures in the middle 30s to lower 40s. 

There is the possibility of seeing a few sprinkles or drizzle for the morning commute, but with the dry air in place most of this rain will likely evaporate before reaching the ground.  Skies will stay mostly cloudy today with a breezy southeast wind boosting temperatures into the middle to upper 50s, winds can occasionally gust to 20 miles per hour.  Scattered, light to moderate showers will develop into the afternoon and evening hours. 

The scattered rain will continue overnight into early Saturday morning, most locations will see a tenth to quarter inch of rainfall.  Saturday will be a fairly dreary day with mostly cloudy to overcast skies, highs will be near 60 degrees during the afternoon.  Additional isolated showers will be expected on Saturday during the late afternoon hours.  With the stalled front over the Tennessee Valley, rain showers will also develop through the day Sunday starting as early as the morning hours.  It is hard to pinpoint the when and where these showers will develop, but another ¼ to ½ inch of rainfall will be possible Sunday into Monday morning. 

Next week will stay unsettled with additional chances for rain showers and isolated thunderstorms.

