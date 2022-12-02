Deals
Commercial vehicle crash causes downed powerlines, power restored(WAFF)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-commercial vehicle crash on Friday afternoon has caused a lane closure.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the eastbound lane of U.S. 72 near mile marker 105 in Madison County is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.

The WAFF 48 Crew on the scene reported a Huntsville Utilities crew working on power lines that were down as a result of the crash. As of now, power has been restored to the area south of Highway 72 east, Shields Road east and Moontown Road.

Don Webster with HEMSI says there are two patients but their conditions are unknown.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating.

