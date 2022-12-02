City of Huntsville appoints new permanent police chief

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville has a new permanent police chief. Kirk Giles will officially take the helm of the Huntsville Police Department, after serving as interim chief for nearly 8 months.

Giles won during Thursday night’s city council meeting in a 3 to 0 vote.

Council member Devyn Keith and council president John Meredith both abstained from casting a vote. They believed there were issues that stemmed from the mayor only appointing Giles and not looking at any other potential candidates.

Councilman Keith said this could potentially cause officers who want to advance to feel hopeless.

“If you want to be chief one day, and do these things, do you have to wait 45 years? The last chief didn’t have to,” said councilman Keith.

Council president John Meredith shared similar concerns.

“This particular appointment is a step backward,” said council president Meredith, “And signals to people of color, women, and those living what some call alternative lifestyles that their local government is not serious about the pursuit of DEI.”

Both members agreed that Chief Giles is a great man, but they say this was strictly about the procedure.

Before the vote, 10 different people took the stand in support of his character.

After being appointed the permanent police chief, Giles said it’s still business as usual.

“As far as the work I’m doing, I’m still doing the same work, said Giles, “Just looking forward to you know, looking forward to getting this behind us, and let’s move forward with the command. We’ve got things to do, we want to do them, and we’re looking forward to doing them.”

