Albertville mother arrested on child abuse charge, child flown to Children’s Hospital

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville woman was arrested on Thursday morning on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.

On Nov. 23, medics with the Albertville Fire Department responded to an address located on 205 North for a child having difficulty breathing. Officials say once the medics arrived a woman ran outside carrying the small child, who appeared to be unconscious.

The mother of the child, Carmen Casanova claimed the child had been involved in an accident, the child was then rushed to Marshall Medical Center South. Officials say it was then determined that the child needed to be flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for what turned out to be lifesaving surgery.

Medical personnel believed that because of injuries to the child’s head and other bruising, something else had caused the injuries. Law enforcement was then notified.

After officers and the Marshall County DHR conducted an investigation through medical records and speaking with doctors, probable cause was determined to issue a warrant for Casanova’s arrest for Aggravated Child Abuse.

On Friday morning, Casanova turned herself into the Albertville Police Department. She will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail where she is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.