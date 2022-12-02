Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Albertville mother arrested on child abuse charge, child flown to Children’s Hospital

Carmen Casanova
Carmen Casanova(APD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville woman was arrested on Thursday morning on an Aggravated Child Abuse charge.

On Nov. 23, medics with the Albertville Fire Department responded to an address located on 205 North for a child having difficulty breathing. Officials say once the medics arrived a woman ran outside carrying the small child, who appeared to be unconscious.

The mother of the child, Carmen Casanova claimed the child had been involved in an accident, the child was then rushed to Marshall Medical Center South. Officials say it was then determined that the child needed to be flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for what turned out to be lifesaving surgery.

Medical personnel believed that because of injuries to the child’s head and other bruising, something else had caused the injuries. Law enforcement was then notified.

After officers and the Marshall County DHR conducted an investigation through medical records and speaking with doctors, probable cause was determined to issue a warrant for Casanova’s arrest for Aggravated Child Abuse.

On Friday morning, Casanova turned herself into the Albertville Police Department. She will be transferred to the Marshall County Jail where she is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
New company to take over recycling contract in Huntsville
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
What was once a hotbed for home-for-sale has now cooled due to an increase in interest rates...
Huntsville’s rising population could cause increased rental prices for longtime residents
Tyhree Moore
Huntsville man arrested by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder warrant

Latest News

Commercial vehicle crash causes downed powerlines, power restored
Commercial vehicle crash causes downed powerlines, power restored
Financial Friday: Budgeting tips to remember
Financial Friday: Budgeting for life
Mason Sisk walks into the Limestone County Courthouse on Sept. 16, 2022.
Evidence suppression hearing for Limestone Co. murder suspect continued to January 2023
ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020