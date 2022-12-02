Alabama permitless carry gun law will not be applicable on Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Starting in 2023, Alabama residents will be allowed to carry concealed firearms without a permit. Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill allowing the new permitless carry law in March 2022.

Officials with Redstone Arsenal want people to know this law does not apply on the Arsenal.

Garrison Commander Col. Brian Cozine said, in a statement, federal law restricts the possession of firearms on the installation.

“Federal statutes and regulations prohibit the possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons in federal facilities and on the installation by all persons not specifically authorized,” Cozine said.

“Title 18, United States Code addresses who may carry firearms in federal facilities, which includes employees of the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, ATF, NASA Security and Redstone and local law enforcement officers.”

The statement also said those who live or are authorized to hunt or shoot skeet on the installation must register their privately owned weapons with the Redstone Arsenal police station before transporting them onto the installation.

Storage and transportation of these firearms must comply with the Garrison Access Control Policy and the Garrison Housing Policy.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.