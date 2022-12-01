Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home

A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez.

Video broadcast by television news stations and photos posted on social media showed a yellow school bus resting against a house alongside an overturned car. A path of torn up ground and broken tree limbs stretched up a hill behind the bus. The impact appeared to have crushed the engine compartment on the bus and torn away part of the home’s siding.

News reports said several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police did not immediately release details on the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New company to take over recycling contract in Huntsville
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding
Generic graphic.
Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash
Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
Backup Gators QB Jalen Kitna appears in court
LIVE: Florida Gators backup QB appears in court on child porn charges

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China
Developers set to break ground on disputed upscale housing on Monte Sano
Monte Sano development will break ground after neighbors’ lawsuit was thrown out
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot