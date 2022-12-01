School board approves bid for West Madison Elementary renovations, Pre-K to expand

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison City Schools Board of Education approved a more-than $7 million bid to renovate West Madison Elementary on Monday.

The school, left unused for the last three years, will become a center for Pre-K classrooms in the district, according to Superintendent Dr. Ed Nichols.

Dr. Nichols said the district’s current Pre-K facility holds nine classrooms of about 18 students, with an additional three classrooms in a facility next door.

After renovations, the West Madison Pre-K Center will hold between 21 and 23 classrooms, nearly doubling the district’s Pre-K capacity. Dr. Nichols said it’s a welcome relief, as the district has a waitlist to join its Pre-K program. The additional classrooms won’t eliminate that list, but Dr. Nichols said it should help significantly.

School officials hope to have the renovations done in time for the 2023-2024 school year.

