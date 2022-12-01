Passing clouds and mild today, rain chances ahead

Good Thursday morning and welcome to December. We have clear skies to start off this morning and temperatures are roughly 30 degrees colder than yesterday morning, we are waking up in the 20s and low 30s.

A light breeze overnight has prevented any widespread fog and frost development, a few roads could see some slick spots as we are near freezing. We will have early sunshine to start the day with more clouds pushing in through the afternoon hours, highs today will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s with a light north wind. Partly cloudy skies stay with us overnight with lows dropping into the lower to middle 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few rain showers may develop late in the day.

The weekend forecast is trending a bit wetter as a front will stall over the area, rainfall will be tough to time out for Saturday and Sunday. At the very least, plan on some inside alternatives to outside plans as rain showers will be possible for both days of the weekend. Next week will also stay unsettled with more chances for rain showers early in the week, afternoon highs will hover around 60 degrees.

