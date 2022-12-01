Deals
Madison City council discusses medical marijuana dispensaries in work session with approaching deadline

Like many others across the state, city leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits.
By Romario Gardner
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - City leaders in Madison are debating whether medical cannabis dispensaries should be allowed to open within city limits. On Wednesday, they discussed the potential in a work session.

Councilmembers John Seifert and Karen Denzine were vocal about their worries when it comes to the implementation.
Both believe marijuana could be considered a “gateway” drug and cause safety issues for the city.

“If you think we’ve got a problem with opioids, now you’re going to add marijuana to it,” said councilman Seifert.

Madison City police chief Johnny Gandy said issues that arose in other areas could bleed over into the city.

“A lot of states have seen robbers that will monitor the clinics and the stores,” said Gandy, “And then turn around and rob these guys making their cash deposits to the stores.”

Madison city attorney Brian Kilgore explained there would be several regulations in place to avoid marijuana abuse.

“There’s site inspections, there’s surprise inspections, there’s video surveillance,” said “If anything goes awry, I think with the way that the regulations are set up, I think they would be caught pretty quickly.”

Surrounding cities have already approved dispensaries within their city limits, like Huntsville and Athens which begged the question if it’s truly needed in Madison.

Councilman Seifert said, “It ain’t that far of a drive to Athens, it ain’t that far to drive to Decatur. If you really need it, go drive and get it.”

Council members also discussed the possibility of opting out of this altogether and maybe reconsidering it next year. They all agree they want more clarity on the issue.

A vote could come by December 19th and December 30th is the deadline for the city to submit an ordinance to the Alabama Cannabis Commission.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

