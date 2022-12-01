Huntsville’s tradition of ‘A Christmas Carol’ lives on

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s officially December, the advent calendars are out, Christmas music is on the radio and the cast of “A Christmas Carol” is getting ready to take the stage.

Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy has been putting on the beloved show for more than 30 years. Whether you have a hand in the show or just enjoy being part of the audience, it’s a long-standing holiday tradition for many.

This year, it’s taking place at the Von Braun Center Playhouse December 2 - December 11.

The play is based on the original work of Charles Dickens. Most of us know it, but if you don’t remember, I’m happy to refresh your memory. “A Christmas Carol” follows the story of grumpy old Ebenezer Scrooge who hates Christmas. But on the night of Christmas Eve, he gets an unexpected visit from the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future warning him about what’s to come if he doesn’t make some changes.

“A Christmas Carol,” is also offering a sensory safe performance! On Thursday, December 8, a special show will take place for those with special access needs. Visual and sound effects are lowered, fidget toys are distributed and house lights stay dimly lit to accommodate first time patrons on the autism spectrum.

Whether you see the show every year or the only Christmas Carol you’re familiar with is The Muppets, the performance from Fantasy Playhouse is a must see.

For more information and tickets, visit fantasyplayhouse.org.

