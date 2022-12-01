Deals
Huntsville man arrested by U.S. Marshals on attempted murder warrant

Tyhree Moore
Tyhree Moore(Madison County Jail)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United States Marshals arrested a Huntsville man on an attempted murder warrant for a shooting that happened on Oct. 24 on Drake Avenue.

According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, Tyhree Moore was arrested by Marshals and transported to the Madison County Jail on Nov. 30. The charges came after a shooting sent one person to the hospital in October.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

Nicholas Hill was also arrested for his connection with this shooting by officers with the Birmingham Police Department. Hill was taken to the Madison County Jail and booked on felony warrants.

