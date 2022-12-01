How the Lawrence County School System benefits from new solar plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The announcement of the new billion dollar solar plant in Lawrence County means over 700 new clean energy jobs will be coming to the area, no doubt boosting the local economy.

But there’s another upside. County leaders say the solar plant will produce a windfall of money for schools in the area. Especially since Lawrence County was in the running against locations in other states. That’s something Tabitha Pace, President and CEO of The Industrial Development Board of Lawrence County is thrilled with. ”I mean, of course, we want it here in Lawrence County, but if it’s in our region, I think it benefits all of us,” Pace said.

It benefits the school systems as well. Especially since Superintendent Dr. Jon Bret Smith expects the billion dollar solar plant will provide the county’s school system with more than $43 million in new tax revenue over the next two decades.

And the superintendent has big plans to make that money work for the students. “Right now we’ll be looking at capital projects. I’ll also be looking at maybe adding teacher units, things like that,” Smith said.

He adds the plan is to build, repair and even add new courses to make students more marketable to First Solar once they’re in town. “We want to make sure that our students can leave here and be prepared to work at First Solar. We’re already adding on to our Career Tech Center,” Smith said. “Right now. We’re changing some of those programs to make sure that they match the needs of First Solar. I think in today’s job market, I think they’ll be scooped up. They’ll be hired and they’ll be ready to go to work.”

Lawrence County Industrial Development Board Chairman, Kenneth Brackins certainly thinks spending the money on students is the right move. “That’s one of the big issues, we’ve got to ensure that education wins the race because that’s what it’s about,” Brackins said.

It’s also about the community. Having a bustling economy is important after Lawrence County lost the International Paper Company in 2014, which was the county’s largest employer. Tabitha Pace explains why everyone in the community wins with this new solar manufacturing plant.

“It’s just going to have a major impact on our economy, our citizens will be able to hopefully have some really good paying jobs. And then of course, our school systems will benefit greatly from the First Solar project,” Pace said. “We’re hoping that with the additional funds that they’ll be getting from this project that they’ll use some of that on the career tech programs and STEM programs that are available in our county.”

One important thing to note is that you won’t drive past and see solar panels on farmland. The solar manufacturing plant will be over 2 million square feet and employ over 700 workers who will produce modules for solar panels.

The superintendent says they should have a groundbreaking ceremony in Spring. County commissioners expect the project to be completed in 18 months to two years after that.

