As housing market cools, Huntsville's rising population could cause longtime residents to face increase in rent prices

What was once a hotbed for home-for-sale has now cooled due to an increase in interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The tide is turning for the Huntsville housing market. What was once a hot-bed for home-for-sale has now cooled due to increased in interest rates set by the Federal Reserve.

Now, people in the Huntsville area renting an apartment may face rate increases as people continue to move to the number one city to live in America.

“Huntsville, while it is still affordable on a national scale, is is very unaffordable for folks who currently live here who aren’t making engineer salaries, Doctor salaries, lawyer salaries, those kind of things.”

That’s Michael Steelman, co-creator of Love Huntsville. He says affordable housing is a big issue, exacerbated by the number of new luxury apartments being built in the Rocket City.

He says his organization has seen people subjected to rent increases that have priced them out of homes. These rent increases across the city are a growing concern for Mary Ellen Judah with Neighborhood Concepts.

“I think we need to look at more mixed income developments. That really can play a clear critical role if you set aside a certain number of units for working families.”

Judah says she’s seen other cities implement rent control mandates to try to keep rent prices in check. However, she says for a city of Huntsville’s size, it would do more harm than good.

“There are other cities that have tried, you know, some of these mandates that require developers to to set aside a certain amount of units or can’t raise your rents over a certain amount,” she said. “And I think what those really did those measures can can foster disinvestment in the community.”

I reached out to the city of Huntsville about its affordable house and a spokesperson tells me Community Development has numerous programs to assist with housing in the city.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

