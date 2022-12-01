Guntersville’s new fire chief ready to work

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Brian Walls is taking over Guntersville’s fire and rescue department after Brian Waldrop retired. Walls has served on the fire and rescue squad since 2004, and has served as deputy chief since 2015.

“Lot of mixed emotions. I’m humbled, honored, and excited,” Walls said. “(Waldrop) left some big shoes to walk in.”

Walls said the transition to his new role was easy.

“When I came in on Tuesday morning as the newly appointed fire chief, we just went to work. I had my duties, but I had to check his phone to see if anyone was buzzing through.”

Walls will serve as both chief and chief deputy until the deputy position is filled in January.

