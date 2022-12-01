Former Red Bay Police officer arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor

RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Red Bay Police Officer on Nov. 24 for sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the department received a report that Bronnie Grissom had sent a child under the age of 16 inappropriate messages on Nov. 24.

On the same day, the department began an investigation into Grissom and notified the Red Bay Police Department.

Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Grissom had sent messages to multiple underage girls. This included one incident in which he tried to lure a girl to meet him so the two could have sex.

Upon learning of the messages, the Red Bay Police Department fired Grissom.

Grissom had been hired to be a police officer but had not yet gone through the police academy. Because he was a new employee, Grissom was in a probationary period of his employment, making it easier for the Red Bay Police Department to fire him.

Following his termination from the Red Bay Police Department, deputies interviewed him at the Red Bay Police Station. During the interview, Grissom admitted to sending messages using Snapchat to young girls.

The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could come as deputies continue to interview potential victims, witnesses and are awaiting forensic results from multiple electronic devices.

The Franklin County Department of Human Resources, Marion County Department of Human Resources and the Hamilton Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Grissom is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center awaiting a $25,000 bond.

