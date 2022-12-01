Dry with cool temps this afternoon

Sun gives way to clouds through the afternoon hours, highs today will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. A light north wind. Partly cloudy conditions overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy and seasonal with temperatures in the upper 50s, a few rain showers may develop late in the day.

The weekend forecast is trending a bit wetter as a front will stall over the area, rainfall will be tough to time out for Saturday and Sunday. At the very least, plan on some inside alternatives to outside plans as rain showers will be possible for both days of the weekend. Next week will also stay unsettled with more chances for rain showers early in the week, afternoon highs will hover around 60 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.