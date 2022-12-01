DJ Hunter Jackson announces new new Toy Drive for the holidays

FLORENCE , Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Hunter Jackson has heart in whatever he does, whether it’s hosting a radio show, sharing music or collecting toys for kids in his community.

He’s known for doing some pretty crazy things for the sake of a good cause. In recent years, he’s slept on a bus until it’s filled with enough toys to donate to local charities during the holidays.

This year, he’s changing things up in order meet as many needs as possible. His new and improved toy drive is going to be located at different places around the Shoals to reach as many people as possible.

He’s making his grand announcement about the toy drive, when and where it’s happening, how to donate and more, at First Friday in downtown Florence on December 2.

Look for the big red firetruck and you’ll find Hunter Jackson! And keep up with Hunter Jackson in the Morning on his new radio show, on Facebook and Instagram.

