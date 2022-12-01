Deals
Create the perfect Hot Chocolate Bar for the holidays

By Anna Mahan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - On a cold December day, what better way to warm up and get in the spirit than with a cozy cup of hot chocolate?!

Ally, aka Sugar Pusher on Instagram and TikTok is showing us some ways to upgrade your cocoa that will have you and your guests filling up a second cup!

