Albertville High School student to perform at Carnegie Hall

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A senior student at Albertville High School was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York as part of a music program for young performers.

Alec Abney will play the French horn with the Honors Symphonic Band as part of the High School Honors Performance Series on Feb. 5, 2023. The series was created to allow student performers the opportunity to showcase themselves while learning from master conductors and perform in well-known venues.

“This is a surreal moment for me,” Abney said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to have been selected to perform on such a special stage. It’s the dream of a lifetime for any performer. It’s going to allow me to get my foot in the door and give me opportunities to advance my career in performance.”

Abney auditioned and was selected after a review by the Honors Selection Board. Nearly 10,000 nominations were turned in to the Honors Selection Board this year.

Abney is part of the Aggie Band and the Albertville High School Wind Ensemble. He has served as section leader since his sophomore year and has studied music for six years. Abney has been selected as an All-State finalist each year since the eighth grade and he has participated in the University of Alabama and Auburn University honor bands.

Abney plans to attend Troy University in the fall of 2023 and student music education with a minor in performance.

“I’m really proud of Alec. He’s earned this opportunity for himself, and I’m excited for him to have this experience,” AHS Director of Bands Dr. Taylor Cash said in a statement. “It’s special to see a student who comes in with a good work ethic and develops on their own and works hard through it and they are finally able to realize their full potential and earn these opportunities for themselves.”

