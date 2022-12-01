Adcock calls it a career

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After 27 seasons as Head Football Coach of the Decatur Red Raiders, Jere Adcock decided the 2022 season would be his last. He decided to let Sports Director Carl Prather know first.

" I told my wife Lynda, the first media guy I’d call, it would be Carl,” Adcock said via phone.

It didn’t take long for other media members in North Alabama to find out the news about one of the legends in North Alabama High School Athletics.

Adcock will leave the Red Raiders program with 187 wins in the only Head Coaching job of his career. Adcock led Decatur to 21 State playoff appearances in 27 years.

His final season as good as any during his tenure, finishing 9-3 in 2022, losing in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs to Gardendale.

Decatur High School has only had five Head Football coaches since 1933. Jere Adcock is second all-time tenure at Decatur

to Head Coach Shorty Ogle, who coached 31 years and won 209 games.

