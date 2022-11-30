Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash

Generic graphic.
Generic graphic.(Associated Press)
By Nick Kremer and Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Tuesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd.

The coroner’s office identified Eli Frey, 33, and Freida Head, 62, as the people who died in the crash. According to the coroner’s office, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Boaz Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
WAFF Severe Threat
Strong storms moving east as the night continues
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
Randy Lamar Lewis
Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting

Latest News

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays
According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and...
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following overnight storms
Roy Pierce
Morgan County investigators searching for missing Hartselle man
Power outage
Huntsville Utilities: Most major outages resolved after Tuesday storms