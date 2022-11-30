Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County on Tuesday night.

According to the coroner’s office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd.

The coroner’s office identified Eli Frey, 33, and Freida Head, 62, as the people who died in the crash. According to the coroner’s office, both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The Boaz Police Department is investigating the incident.

