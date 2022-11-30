Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd.

The Marshall County Coroner says that two people who were in separate cars were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Boaz Police Department is investigating the incident.

More information w2ill be released as it is made available.

