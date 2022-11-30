Deals
Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday

By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd.

The Marshall County Coroner says that two people who were in separate cars were pronounced dead on the scene.

The Boaz Police Department is investigating the incident.

More information w2ill be released as it is made available.

