Trial set to begin for Hartselle man charged with capital murder

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a Hartselle man charged with capital murder is set to begin Tuesday.

Zachary Bernard Williams of Hartselle is one of the men charged with killing Michael “Dooney” Irvin Junior. Irvin was 30 years old at the time of his death.

“They murdered my son February 25th, a day that I’ll never forget,” said Georgia Irvin, the mother of Irvin.

In February 2019, Irvin was shot and killed in his home on Marion Street in Decatur. Irvin’s daughter, who was 4 years old at the time, and son, who was 8, were both in the home at the time of the killing. His daughter witnessed the attack.

“To just hear those words from her that he was gone, you know, that’s something that we have to relive every single day,” said Whitney Davenport, Irvin’s sister.

According to police affidavits, the defendants, Williams and Ulysses Wilkerson, of Decatur, kicked in Irvin’s door and shot him 11 times in an effort to steal cash Irvin kept at the house. Both were arrested for his murder in April 2019 and indicted on three counts of capital murder.

Irvin’s family believes this was a robbery gone wrong. They say he was really involved in the community and loved helping others, and he would have given the men the money they needed if they would have just asked.

”He was a good person. The community knows Michael as ‘Dooney,’ his nickname. Everybody in Decatur knows ‘Dooney,’ and what type of person he was and how he was raised. He was a child, and he would look out for everybody, anyone,” said his mother.

They family says they won’t sleep until justice is served.

”Unfortunately, it’s either, you know, they spend the rest of their days in prison, or we are seeking the death penalty. I mean, I hate to be that type of person, but the person that they took from us deserves justice, and he’s gonna get justice,” said Davenport.

Both defendants remain in the Morgan County Jail. Wilkerson’s trial date has not been scheduled. The trial for Zachary Williams is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

