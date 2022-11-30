RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A change is coming to the curbs of north Alabama.

Red River, the contractor for the Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA), recently declared bankruptcy and was purchased by Platform Capital, LLC, according to Solid Waste Disposal Authority Director Doc Holladay.

He says the group’s responsibility is to provide and oversee pickup trucks and labor.

According to Holladay, issues around the pandemic impacted Red River’s bottom line. During the lockdown, businesses reduced the frequency of trash pick-up, which means less pay for the pick-up company. At the same time, residential homes put out more trash but that pay rate stays the same no matter how much is put out on the curb. They needed to pay for more workers to pick up the additional waste. They just couldn’t make ends meet.

RANA is behind in picking up recycling because five of its seven trucks are not operational.

Here’s the latest update from their website:

Due to downed equipment and parts shortage, collections are seven days behind. Trucks have been brought in from other areas to assist in route completion. We appreciate your patience as crews work to complete all November recycling collection. Crews are working on 3rd Thursday routes today (11/28). ALL remaining routes for November will be delayed as well. Check back for continuous updates.

Huntsville city councilman Bill Kling says RANA received over 2,000 complaint calls in the last month alone.

Holladay says his team is set to release a recovery plan soon but did not give an exact timeline.

