Rain ending with chilly & breezy conditions Wednesday

Good Wednesday morning. The severe weather threat for the Tennessee Valley has ended.

The cold front will continue to sweep through early this morning and winds will increase from the northwest. Heavy rainfall overnight has left us with wet roads for the morning commute, temperatures will begin falling through the morning. Breezy winds and clearing skies are expected today with skies becoming mostly sunny by midday, some wind gusts can exceed 20 miles per hour. We hit our high temperature for the day earlier this morning and temperatures will stay in the 40s for most of the day with the wind chill staying in the 30s.

Skies will remain clear overnight with winds dying down after sunset, lows will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thursday will be a sunny and dry day with below average highs in the middle to upper 40s, winds will be light from the north between 3 to 7 miles per hour. A few more clouds will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning with lows in the middle 30s. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday with a chance at some isolated rain showers, highs will be seasonal in the middle to upper 50s.

Our weather pattern looks to be wet and unsettled as we head into the weekend with chances for scattered showers on Saturday and Sunday, highs will be in the 60s both days of the weekend. Rain chances will continue into early next week.

