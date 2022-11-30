Deals
Outrage from members after the Disabled American Veterans building in Athens is vandalized

In Limestone County, an act of vandalism has community members outraged.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Disabled American Veterans building in Athens was defaced with graffiti over the weekend. It all happened at the Chapter 51 building on Airport Road.

Police officers and veteran members say unfortunately, there’s no surveillance video to go off of to see who did this. They’re asking members of the public to come forward if they know anything.

An Athens police officer said he’s not sure if they’re looking for just one person or if it was a group effort.

Veteran member, Alan Bridgewater explains how the damage made him feel. ”Just sick to my stomach. We’ve worked very hard in the last several years to bring the building back up,” Bridgewater said. “You know, it may not be the most wonderful building to look at, but it’s our home.”

He then explained how the vandals can help make things better. “Get back over here and clean it! Paint it. And learn what’s right and what’s not right.”

Alan says if the community wants to help with monetary donations or lend a helping hand, they’d be glad to accept.

As of right now, Athens police don’t have any leads.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

