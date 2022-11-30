Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Multiple fire departments respond to reported structure fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a reported structure fire on Kannon Dr. in Madison.

According to a spokesperson with Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Madison Fire and Rescue has requested assistance from them.

According to Madison Fire Cpt. Ryan Gentry, the call came in just before 7 after a lightning strike. The fire has been contained to the attic with no injuries reported. Gentry says that one person, two dogs and two cats were displaced.

Crews with Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene along with Madison Fire and Rescue. A medic unit has also been sent to Madison’s Station 2 to help provide coverage.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says
2 people found dead in Decatur apartment
Victims identified in Wheeler Estate Apartments homicide
Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
WAFF Severe Threat
Strong storms moving east as the night continues
Randy Lamar Lewis
Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting

Latest News

Power outage
Huntsville Utilities: Approximately 1,000 without power
FILE - Spray paint
Outrage from members after the Disabled American Veterans building in Athens is vandalized
Nickens was arrested and charged for an alleged armed robbery in Holly Pond.
Cullman Co. man arrested for allegedly robbing Holly Pond store
Colbert County EMA says that a large barn has been destroyed during the storms.
Storm damage reported in Colbert Co.