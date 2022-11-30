Multiple fire departments respond to reported structure fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a reported structure fire on Kannon Dr. in Madison.

According to a spokesperson with Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Madison Fire and Rescue has requested assistance from them.

According to Madison Fire Cpt. Ryan Gentry, the call came in just before 7 after a lightning strike. The fire has been contained to the attic with no injuries reported. Gentry says that one person, two dogs and two cats were displaced.

Crews with Monrovia Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene along with Madison Fire and Rescue. A medic unit has also been sent to Madison’s Station 2 to help provide coverage.

