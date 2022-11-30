Morgan County investigators searching for missing Hartselle man

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a Hartselle man last seen on Tuesday.

According to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Roy James Pierce was last heard from at 10 p.m. on Nov. 29 when he sent a text saying he was lost. His last location may have been an area Dollar General store.

The 77-year-old man is believed to be suffering from a condition that may impair his judgment.

He may be driving a gray Honda Odyssey with Alabama tag number 52AC554.

Please contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office with any related information. The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at (256) 350-4613.

