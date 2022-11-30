Deals
Life saving Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter

Over the counter Naloxone
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The life saving drug Naloxone could soon be sold over the counter. It is a move the Medical Association for the State of Alabama supports.

Association President Dr. Julia Boothe believes the wider access will undoubtedly save lives. She says that many of the people who overdose are not even aware something they are taking has fentanyl in it.

Thus, opening up access to the drug that even first responders use to save someone who is overdosing, will only make our community safer.

Right now while you do not need a prescription, you do have to watch an educational video before the drug is sent to your door.

Dr. Boothe also says opioid and fentanyl issues affect people all over Alabama.

“It is in all the communities, I practice in a very rural area of Alabama in Pickens County. It is in all communities, so the naivety that this is only something that IV drug users under the interstate are dealing with is not the case,” said Dr. Boothe.

According to the FDA, between 1999 and 2020, nearly 20,000 overdoses have been prevented by naloxone. I also spoke with a former addict who now works to help those suffering and he believes expanding access the Naloxone would help.

