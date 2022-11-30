Deals
Lauderdale Co. Animal Shelter awarded ownership of abused dogs

The dogs were seized from properties in Lauderdale County and Colbert County in October.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lauderdale County Animal Shelter was awarded full ownership of 66 dogs that were rescued from a property in Tuscumbia in October.

According to the Director of Florence Lauderdale Animal Services, Cheryl Jones, the dogs were officially surrendered on Wednesday. Most of the dogs will be up for adoption.

Lamarcus Ricks turned himself in on Oct. 28 after authorities seized multiple dogs from a property in Tuscumbia.

The records show that while executing a search warrant between Oct. 6 and Oct. 8, law enforcement seized 68 dogs including 17 dogs that were owned in violation of Alabama laws. As of Wednesday, two of the dogs have died.

A petition filed by the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter was seeking an order that would require the owner to post a bond or deposit funds to cover the cost of seizure, care and keeping of the dogs. The costs would include transportation, food, shelter and care.

The petition requested that after a hearing, a court enters an order requiring Ricks to post a bond of deposit funds in 30-day increments.

In early October, nearly 100 dogs were seized from properties in Lauderdale County and Colbert County. The properties were registered to the same owner.

Ricks has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 19.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

