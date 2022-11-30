Deals
Huntsville Utilities: Approximately 1,000 without power

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 1,000 Huntsville Utility customers are without power Tuesday night.

According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Utilities, crews are working to restore power to numerous reported outage areas.

The spokesperson said that the largest area impacting customers is in New Hope from Cherry Tree Rd. south to the Marshall County line and east of Highway 431 South.

Crews will be working to restore service as quickly and safely as possible while the weather system moves through the area.

For a full weather report click here

To view Huntsville Utility outages, click here.

