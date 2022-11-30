How to make Pozole, a traditional Mexican soup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you want some soup that’s good for the soul, you have you try Pozole.

The traditional Mexican soup is packed with pork shoulder, chili peppers, hominy, garlic and even more ingredients to fill the bowl.

Yesenia Stark and Jessica Sanchez from Teresita’s Tamales are showing us how to make delicious Pozole just in time for soup season!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.