Crime of the Week: Huntsville investigators seeking more information on shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department investigators are seeking more information after a nine-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Nov. 5.

According to a spokesperson for Crimestoppers, the child was sitting on his bed with other children nearby when several rounds came through the house hitting him in the neck and shoulder area.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department said the child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. At this time, investigators are reviewing video footage to identify the shooter.

If you have any information, call (256) 722-7100.

