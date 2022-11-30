Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Crime of the Week: Huntsville investigators seeking more information on shooting

Huntsville Police Department investigators are seeking more information after a nine-year-old...
Huntsville Police Department investigators are seeking more information after a nine-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Nov. 5.(HPD)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department investigators are seeking more information after a nine-year-old child was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Nov. 5.

According to a spokesperson for Crimestoppers, the child was sitting on his bed with other children nearby when several rounds came through the house hitting him in the neck and shoulder area.

A spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department said the child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to survive. At this time, investigators are reviewing video footage to identify the shooter.

If you have any information, call (256) 722-7100.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
WAFF Severe Threat
Strong storms moving east as the night continues
Generic graphic.
Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
Randy Lamar Lewis
Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting

Latest News

Roy Pierce
Morgan County investigators locate previously missing Hartselle man
Family speaks out ahead of Decatur murder trial
Trial set to begin for Hartselle man charged with capital murder
Braden Boner
19-year-old Cullman man arrested on attempted burglary charge
Generic graphic.
Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash