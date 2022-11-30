Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
12 Days of Giveaways
Holiday Lights Contest

Athens Police searching for alleged thief

The Athens Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly stole a John Deere Gator...
The Athens Police Department is searching for a person who allegedly stole a John Deere Gator Monday morning.(Athens Police Department)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of stealing a John Deere Gator Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Athens Police Department, the theft occurred at TriGreen Equipment on U.S. 31 early Monday morning.

The person is accused of stealing an enclosed cab John Deere Gator 835.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the person in the photos is urged to contact investigator Jarrod Smith at 256-233-6801.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cohn and Gamble were arrested after leading police on a chase Monday afternoon.
Two arrested after Monday afternoon police chase
Generic graphic.
Victims identified in three-vehicle Marshall County crash
WAFF Severe Threat
Strong storms moving east as the night continues
Carnell ‘Cadillac’ Williams named Associate Head Coach at Auburn football
New company to take over recycling contract in Huntsville
RANA contractor declares bankruptcy, new company to take over amid recycling pick up delays

Latest News

The dogs were seized from properties in Lauderdale County and Colbert County in October.
Florence Lauderdale Animal Services awarded ownership of abused dogs
Cullman County Sheriff's Office
Lawsuit ends: Cullman County can impose bail again
A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
Huntsville Police Department investigators are seeking more information after a nine-year-old...
Crime of the Week: Huntsville investigators seeking more information on shooting