Athens Police searching for alleged thief

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of stealing a John Deere Gator Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Athens Police Department, the theft occurred at TriGreen Equipment on U.S. 31 early Monday morning.

The person is accused of stealing an enclosed cab John Deere Gator 835.

Anyone with information regarding the theft or the person in the photos is urged to contact investigator Jarrod Smith at 256-233-6801.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.